Zuckerberg Senate Hearing Slightly Delayed

Tuesday's highly-anticipated joint Senate Commerce and Senate Judiciary Committees hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to be anticipated for a tad longer.

Due to a scheduled floor vote at the same time as the 2:15 p.m. hearing Tuesday (April 10), the proceedings will begin "shortly after that," according to Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

It will be the first of two hearings, with Zuckerberg also scheduled to testify Wednesday (April 11) in the House Energy & Commerce Committee. News networks have been preparing for coverage of the hearing, both on-air and online. Zuckerberg will be grilled on the Cambridge Analytica data sharing incident as well as privacy and security more broadly, and likely Facebook's role as a facilitator, if unwittingly, of potential Russian election meddling.

Facebook has taken a series of actions to improve both its process for sharing, or not, user data, and for insuring the backers of political and issues ads are disclosed.