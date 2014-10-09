Zogby Poll: Personal Cybersecurity Needs Work

According to a new Zogby online poll, almost a third of Americans don't change their passwords often enough, some going a year without doing so and more than a third at least some of the time use Wi-Fi that is not password protected.

The poll was commissioned by Digital Citizens Alliance and cybersecurity firm Blackfin Security.

And in a finding that won't surprise TV and movie studios constantly battling online intellectual property theft, 62% of respondents said they "didn’t always check or weren’t sure" whether the shows or music or games or books they downloaded were legally authorized. Digital Citizens was making the point that illegal downloads often are the delivery system for malware, but the downloads themselves are also clearly an issue in the content-protection sphere.

