ZipcarFounderSays Wireless/Wired Broadband Distinction In FCCRegs Is 'Nonsense'

Robin

Chase, founder and former CEO of Zipcar said Wednesday that the FCC's

application of different rules to wireless and wired broadband was

"nonsense," and that Congress should strengthen the FCC's network

neutrality rules, not try to invalidate them.

That

came in testimony Wednesday at a House Communications Subcommittee hearing on a

resolution to block implementation of the rules.

Chase,

who launched the Zipcar online ridesharing company, said the rules prevent

telecommunications companies from discriminating against new applications like

Zipcar.

But she

also said the rules should have extended those protections deeper into the

wireless space. The rules do apply transparency and no-site-blocking conditions

on wireless.

"The

idea that different rules should apply, and that my experience of the Internet

would be different depending on whether I am sitting at my desk at home

connected, or on a park bench accessing those pages wirelessly is

nonsense," she told the subcommittee. "These arbitrary distinctions

dramatically complicate life for innovators and entrepreneurs, who will now

have to contend with two different Internets, one wireless and one wireline, in

everything they do."

She said

that rather than trying to block the rules, "if Congress wants to truly

unlock the economic and job creating potential of the Internet and fully tap

into the innovation potential of our country, it should do so by improving the

FCC's rules in this regard, not by repealing them."

Chase's

passion for the net neutrality issue appeared to be demonstrated by her

willingness to fly in from Paris Wednesday for the hearing, then fly out for

Berlin in the afternoon, a point made by both Democrats and Republicans on the

committee.