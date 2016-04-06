Zellmer Gets Regional Creative Services Post at Fox Stations

Jeffrey Zellmer, VP of creative services for Fox's WAGA TV Atlanta, has been named regional VP of creative services for WAGA and Fox TV stations.

Zellmer will continue to head up creative services and digital media efforts for the station, but also play a "significant" role in those efforts for the group.

Zellmer joined the station for years ago and in 2014 was loaned out to Fox’s WTTG/WDCA duopoly in Washington as promotion manager, and creative services director

Fox owns 28 TV stations in 17 markets, covering over 37% of U.S.