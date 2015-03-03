Zeleny Joins CNN

Jeff Zeleny, senior Washington correspondent for ABC News, has joined CNN, also as senior Washington correspondent.

Zeleny, who joins the network later this month, will also write for CNN Politics Digital.

"As we move into the upcoming presidential election year, having a reporter of Jeff's stature and caliber joining our powerhouse team of D.C. correspondents is a tremendous asset to our network and our audience," said CNN Washington bureau chief Sam Feist. "Jeff is one of the nation's most premier political journalists and we are thrilled to have him join the CNN family."

Before joining ABC News, Zeleny was national political correspondent for the New York Times and the Chicago Tribune.