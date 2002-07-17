Zahn gets producer
CNN has recruited a local New York news producer to take over its morning
news show.
Wilson Surratt, most recently executive producer for WPIX-TV's WB 11
Morning News, joins CNN as executive producer for American Morning
with Paula Zahn.
He replaces Kathy O'Hearn, who stepped down in May.
One of Surratt's first tasks will be finding a permanent partner for Zahn.
