YouTube TV To Add GSN, getTV To Basic Lineup

'Common Knowledge,' and other GSN programming, are coming to GSN

Sony’s GSN said it reached a distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV that will add Game Show Network and getTV to YouTube TV’s basic package.

YouTube TV is one of the biggest virtual MVPDs with about 4 million subscribers.

GSN’s Sony Cine will be launched as part of a Spanish-language add-on package expected to debut soon...

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled YouTube TV is now providing the best in game show and iconic TV series with Game Show Network and getTV to all of it customers, along with delivering the excitement of blockbuster movies to their Hispanic audience with Sony Cine.” said Tim Carry, executive VP distribution for Game Show Network, getTV and Sony Cine.