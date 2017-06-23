YouTube TV Set to Stream to 10 More Markets

YouTube TV, Google’s new virtual MVPD service, is set to expand to 10 markets in the next couple of weeks, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced in this blog post summing up the company’s activities around VidCon.

YouTube TV, she noted, is poised to launch soon in the following markets: Dallas-Fort Worth; Washington, D.C.; Houston; Atlanta; Phoenix; Detroit; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla.; and Charlotte, N.C.

YouTube TV debuted in five markets in April—New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Bay Area, Chicago and Philadelphia—delivering a package of 50-plus channels, including major local broadcast TV networks, for $35 per month.

Among generational groups, YouTube TV is resonating the most with millennials compared to any other generational demo, Wojcicki noted.

