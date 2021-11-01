YouTube Originals To Debut Will Smith’s ‘Best Shape of My Life’ Series in November

YouTube Originals on Nov. 8 will premiere a six-part unscripted series documenting actor Will Smith's quest to get physically and mentally fit.

The series, Best Shape of My Life, follows Smith as he is pushed to his limits physically, mentally and emotionally, said company officials. The docuseries chronicles Smith’s desire to get into great physical shape as it takes a profound journey into the actor’s overall psyche.

Best Shape of My Life is produced by Westbrook Media.

