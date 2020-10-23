YouTube Originals Sets Justin Bieber Documentary Special

YouTube Originals will offer a new documentary focused on musical artist Justin Bieber on Oct. 30.

The 30-minute special, Justin Bieber: The Next Chapter follows YouTube’s January documentary series chronicling the performer’s latest album Changes and offers an exclusive look at Bieber’s life through quarantining to conversations about being an artist of his stature, according to YouTube.

The Justin Bieber: Seasons documentary series broke records as the biggest YouTube Originals debut to date with more than 32 million views in its first seven days, and the series has hundreds of millions of views and counting, according to YouTube.