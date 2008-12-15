Young Stations Back on Dish

After a three-day retransmission-consent fight, Dish Network restored 10 Young Broadcasting stations, including KRON-TV in San Francisco, to its lineup Sunday, the satellite service said.

Dish Network spokeswoman Kathie Gonzalez Sunday night confirmed that the stations were back on the satellite service’s roster, after being dropped Thursday night around 7 p.m. (ET). She didn’t provide any other details.

Officials for Young Broadcasting couldn’t be reached for comment, and Sunday night some of its TV-station web sites still had old notices saying Dish had dropped them.

A newsroom staffer at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Mich., told Multichannel News that station had gotten a call from a viewer saying the station was back on Dish’s roster, thanking the station.

Dish Network dumped the Young stations a day after its retransmission-consent contract with the broadcaster had expired. The stalemate was over how much cash Dish Network should fork over to carry Young’s TV-station signals in 11 markets.

In addition to KRON and WLNS, Young Broadcasting owns WKRN-TV Nashville, Tenn., WTEN-TV in Albany, N.Y., WRIC-TV in Richmond, Va., WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tenn., WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wis., KLFY-TV in Lafayette, La., KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, S.D., and KWQC-TV in Davenport, Iowa.