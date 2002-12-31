Yorke joins NAB
Veteran communications journalist Jeffrey Yorke has joined the National
Association of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C., as director of media relations.
He had been the radio columnist for The Washington Post and Washington
bureau chief for Radio & Records.
He reports to Dennis Wharton, senior vice president of media relations.
