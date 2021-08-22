Yordenis Ugas Defeats Manny Pacquiao in PPV Boxing Event

In a major upset, welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas defeated boxing icon Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision Saturday night in what could be the eight-division world champion’s final bout.

In the PPV boxing event, Ugas -- who took the fight against Pacquiao on two weeks notice after Pacquiao’s original opponent, Errol Spence Jr., pulled out of the fight with an eye injury -- was able to use his height and stinging jab to keep Pacquiao from landing effective punches. All three judges gave the fight to Ugas, who retained his WBA “super” welterweight championship. The fight was the first for the 42-year old Pacquiao since defeating Keith Thurman in 2019.

After the fight, Pacquiao, who is the PPV industry’s second biggest revenue generator behind Floyd Mayweather Jr., was noncommittal when asked if he would fight again. Pacquiao did say he would make a decision in September as to whether he would run for President in his home country of the Philippines next May.

The Fox Sports-distributed fight was the first of two rare late August PPV boxing events. Showtime will distribute an Aug. 29 exhibition fight featuring YouTube star Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.