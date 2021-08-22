Yordenis Ugas Defeats Manny Pacquiao in PPV Boxing Event
Pacquiao boxing future unclear after unanimous decision loss
In a major upset, welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas defeated boxing icon Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision Saturday night in what could be the eight-division world champion’s final bout.
In the PPV boxing event, Ugas -- who took the fight against Pacquiao on two weeks notice after Pacquiao’s original opponent, Errol Spence Jr., pulled out of the fight with an eye injury -- was able to use his height and stinging jab to keep Pacquiao from landing effective punches. All three judges gave the fight to Ugas, who retained his WBA “super” welterweight championship. The fight was the first for the 42-year old Pacquiao since defeating Keith Thurman in 2019.
After the fight, Pacquiao, who is the PPV industry’s second biggest revenue generator behind Floyd Mayweather Jr., was noncommittal when asked if he would fight again. Pacquiao did say he would make a decision in September as to whether he would run for President in his home country of the Philippines next May.
The Fox Sports-distributed fight was the first of two rare late August PPV boxing events. Showtime will distribute an Aug. 29 exhibition fight featuring YouTube star Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.