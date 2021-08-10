Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence PPV Fight KO’d

The highly anticipated Aug. 21 Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence pay-per-view fight is officially off after Spence was diagnosed with an eye injury, according to Fox Sports.

Pacquiao will instead fight World Boxing Association welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas in the PPV event, according to Fox. Ugas was scheduled to fight on the undercard of Pacquiao-Spence, but his opponent Fabian Maidana recently suffered a sparring injury and had to pull out of the fight, according to ESPN.com.

Manny Pacquiao wishes a very speedy recovery for Errol Spence Jr 🙏He's also agreed to now fight WBA champ Yordenis Ugas on August 21 #PacquiaoUgas pic.twitter.com/pexCvFPu3TAugust 10, 2021 See more

Spence was diagnosed with a retinal tear to his left eye during a recent medical exam. In an Instagram post the undefeated welterweight champion expressed his disappointment in having to pull out of the fight but vows to return from his injury.

The Pacquiao-Spence fight is the latest PPV boxing event in recent months to be altered due to fighter injury/sickness. The scheduled July 24 Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight was postponed to Oct. 9 after Fury tested positive for COVID-19. The June 19 Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos lightweight championship PPV fight was postponed after Lopez was diagnosed with COVID. The fight has yet to be rescheduled.



