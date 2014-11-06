Yoo: One Size 'Net Doesn't Fit All

University of Pennsylvania Law School Professor Christopher Yoo says network neutrality defies definition, but says what he thinks most people advocating for it mean not favoring one content provider over another or one application over another. "They" would think that is a problem, Yoo says. Yoo is not one of "them."

In an interview for C-SPAN's Communicators series, Yoo took aim at those who oppose prioritization. He says the Internet has never been neutral, and that when you look at the "guts" of the net, you find the type of service flag in the IPTV4 header, which flags different classes of service--high bandwidth, low latency services-- that are different forms of prioritization designed into the Internet from the outset.

Some argue that is an "old artifact," of the 'net. But he says when the Internet was redesigned for IPTV6 after they started out running out of Internet addresses, they not only kept that field, but included a second field for other quality of service prioritization

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com