Yes Network, Amazon to Stream Yankee Games

The New York Yankees, Amazon Prime Video and the YES Network said they plan to stream 21 regular-season Yankees baseball games on prime video.

The games will be available at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The games will be simulcasts of games produced by and airing on WPIX-TV, New York.

Amazon was one of the investors when The Walt Disney Co. sold YES Network to a group led by the Yankees and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“We understand that fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways, and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports,” said Hal Steinbrenner, CEO, Yankee Global Enterprises. “We are committed to exploring new ideas and delivering an array of top-quality viewing options, as well as accompanying new innovations, such as Amazon’s X-Ray technology feature, which will make in-game stats, team and player details, and play-by-play information readily accessible in real-time during the games on Prime Video.”

The games will feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology will give fans access to in-game stats, information about players and real-time play-by-play information.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the value of a Prime membership for our customers, and we believe Yankees fans are going to love having a selection of games on Prime Video this season,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of global sports video at Amazon. “We want to give Prime members access to the broadest selection of content across the broadest number of devices, and this deal gives Prime Video the opportunity to work with the top regional sports network in America and one of the most beloved franchises in all of sports.”

“We are excited about teaming up with the New York Yankees and Amazon to make these 21 over-the-air games available through Prime Video,” added Jon Litner, CEO, YES Network. “As consumption habits among Yankees fans continue to evolve, we’re embracing new and innovative technologies to enhance the viewer experience.”

Here is the schedule of games on Prime Video

Friday, April 17 Cincinnati 7:00 pm

Tuesday, April 21 @Detroit 6:30 pm

Saturday, April 25 Cleveland 1:00 pm

Friday, May 8 Boston 7:00 pm

Friday, May 15 @Houston 8:00 pm

Friday, May 22 Seattle 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 23 Seattle 1:00 pm

Wednesday, May 27 Minnesota 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 21 @Minnesota 2:00 pm

Wednesday, June 24 Baltimore 7:00 pm

Tuesday, June 30 @Baltimore 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 22 Angels 7:00 pm

Friday, July 24 Boston 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 29 @Mets 7:00 pm

Monday, August 10 @Kansas City 8:00 pm

Friday, August 21 Toronto 7:00 pm

Friday, August 28 @Cleveland 7:00 pm

Thursday, September 10 Boston 7:00 pm

Sunday, September 20 @Toronto 1:00 pm

Wednesday, September 23 Houston 7:00 pm

Friday, September 25 Tampa Bay 7:00 pm