Yaya DaCosta Stars in Fox’s ‘Our Kind Of People’ Series
Drama series from producer Lee Daniels debuts Sept. 21
Fox will explore the lives of the rich and powerful Black elite in a new drama series, Our Kind of People, debuting Sept. 21.
The series, executive produced by Lee Daniels and inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book of the same name, stars Yaya DaCosta as a young single mother who sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary hair care line. She soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that threatens to turn her world upside-down and shake up the aspirational world of the rich and powerful Black elite settling in at Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, according to the network.
Our Kind of People also stars Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Debbi Morgan, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Alana Bright and Kyle Bary.
“[The series] is so much fun and there’s so much about my character that I felt was really important to bring to the forefront out our discussions,” DaCosta said during a recent TCA virtual panel session for the show. “We are playing with these serious themes, but we are making them so fun, exciting and … controversial.”
DaCosta, who has starred in such shows as Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., also played music superstar Whitney Houston in a 2015 Lifetime original bio-movie, Whitney. DaCosta talked about the movie and the potential trappings of success in a 2015 interview with Multichannel News.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
