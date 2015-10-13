Yahoo! Hosting Its First 'Live News Event'

Yahoo! will hold what it is billing as its first "live news event," a conference Nov. 12 in advance of the Democratic debate in Iowa Nov. 14.

Yahoo! News and Yahoo! Politics staffers including Katie Couric, Michael Isikoff, Matt Bai, David Pogue, Olivier Knox, will be at Drake University in Iowa for the debate, which is airing on Couric's former network, CBS, and will be moderating and hosting at the conference.

The conference, "Digital Democracy: The Yahoo Conference on Technology & Politics," will be live streamed and look at how technology, presumably including Yahoo!, is shaping the future of democracy and the relationship of citizens to government.

Yahoo! said that confirmed participants include Mikey Dickerson, administrator of the U.S. Digital Service (The White House team tackling government IT reforms); Haley Van Dyck, deputy administrator, U.S. Digital Service; Nate Lubin, former director of digital strategy at the White House and director of digital marketing at Obama for America; Stephanie Cutter, deputy campaign manager for Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign; Mindy Finn, digital strategist for George W. Bush and Mitt Romney; Mike Farah, president of production, Funny or Die; and Matt Lira, Republican strategist and former deputy executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.