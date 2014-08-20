Yahoo Gets Govt. Green Light for Flurry Deal

The government has signaled it has no antitrust issues with Yahoo's proposed purchase of mobile analytics and advertising company, Flurry.

That came in an early termination notice from the Federal Trade Commission, which means that the government — FTC and Justice divvy up the reviews — has concluded its antitrust review with no proposed settlements or a suit to block the deal.

Yahoo announced July 21 it had reached a deal to buy Flurry, reportedly for $300 million.

