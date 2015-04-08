Xbox One Brings OTA-TV to U.S., Canada

Xbox One, Microsoft’s new gaming console, is building on its OTT video foundation in the U.S. and Canada with the addition of an over-the-air capability that can pull down free broadcast TV channels.

Noting that live TV is the most asked for feature from Xbox users in the U.S. and Canada, Microsoft said it is now supporting OTA via a TV tuner from Hauppauge. For starters, Microsoft is giving members of its Xbox One preview program the ability to buy the Hauppauge WinTV-955Q (MSRP $79.99) and an HDTV antenna.

“In the next few months, Xbox will be partnering with Hauppauge to release a lower cost version of this tuner, the Hauppauge TV Tuner for Xbox One, retailing for MSRP $59.99, and available to everyone in the U.S. and Canada,” Microsoft said. Microsoft is also directing users to visit this Mohu page to help them pick and purchase an antenna.

