X-Box, Army Hackers Indicted

Four members of an alleged international computer hacking ring have been charged by the Justice Department with stealing more than $100 million in gaming technology as well as Apache helicopter training software.

Nathan Leroux, 20, of Bowie, Maryland; Sanadodeh Nesheiwat, 28, of Washington, New Jersey; David Pokora, 22, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; and Austin Alcala, 18, of McCordsville, Indiana, were charged with the alleged hacking and theft from Microsoft, Epic Games Inc., Valve Corporation, Zombie Studios and the U.S. Army.

The alleged thefts included unreleased software, source code, trade secrets, copyrighted works and "other confidential and proprietary information," said Justice.

