Wyoming Pols on Broadcasters: Don't Fence Them In

A trio of Wyoming legislators including both senators have asked FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski to make sure a "robust" over-the-air broadcasting system remains after spectrum reclamation, and one that does not diminish current service areas.



In a letter dated June 16, Republican Senators Michael Enzi and John Barrasso and Rep. Cynthia Lummis said that "reliable broadcast programming" must not be jeopardized by spectrum policies that "could reduce viewer of local stations" or fail to protect stations' coverage areas.



The FCC will have to move and "repack" the broadcasters who don't take its offer to give up spectrum for wireless broadband, which broadcasters fear could mean reduced coverage areas or increased chances for signal degradation.



"While there is no question that America must continue to invest in advanced broadband Internet technologies, these investments should not diminish the benefits promised by the DTV transition," they wrote.