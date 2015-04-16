Wyden Introduces Bill to Circumvent Some Anti-Circumvention

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) have introduced a bill that would expand the exemptions for the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) prohibitions on technological protection measures (TCMs).

DMCA bars circumvention of protection for digital content to prevent it from being stolen and copied, but the legislators, backed by fair use fans, argue the law is outdated and the prohibitions impede research, journalism, the repair and maintenance of personal devices, and freedom of expression.

They also argue the "protections" can impede the creation of accessible versions of e-books for the blind.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.