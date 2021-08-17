WXIN Indianapolis Debuts Lifestyle Show 'Indy Now' Sept. 13

WXIN Indianapolis debuts a daily 10 a.m. lifestyle show Monday, Sept. 13. The hour program is titled Indy Now. Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt host. It leads out of WXIN's 4-10 a.m. morning news block.

“The launch of Indy Now is a great opportunity to showcase all the great events and exciting businesses in Indianapolis,” said Dominic Mancuso, VP and general manager of WXIN-WTTV. “We’re proud of our community and are excited to give the viewers this entertaining look at everything that makes Indy great.”

Deam was a morning reporter for WXIN, known as Fox59, and is an on-court emcee for the NBA.

“This job is a dream come true for me,” said Deam. “I’ve always had a passion for telling positive stories, and now I have the privilege of bringing uplifting content to our area every day. On top of that, I’m returning to the Fox59 family and working alongside an incredible team. I know Ryan and I are going to have a blast working on this show!”

Ahlwardt is a singer and songwriter from Indianapolis. He was part of the band Straight No Chaser. “I’ve been proud to call Indiana home for 30 years and am excited to be part of the Fox59 family as a host on Indy Now. Jillian and I are ready to bring you our best every morning, Indy!”

WXIN is part of Nexstar.