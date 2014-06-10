WWE Muscles in On PSAs

Just in time for Father's Day (June 15), the Ad Council has enlisted some major muscle to get across the point that fathers need to be involved in their kids' lives'.

A new "Take Time to Be a Dad" PSA campaign from the council in association with World Wrestling Entertainment, HHS, and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Family Assistance, features WWE wrestlers Alberto Del Rio, Titus O’Neil and Roman Reigns in "poignant" moments with their own children. In one, Reigns appears to be doing a traditional bicep pose, but is found instead to be performing the "I'm a little teacup" song with his daughter.

It is the Ad Council's first partnership with the wrestling programming.

The first spot aired in Monday Night Raw and will also air during Smackdown June 13.

Viewers are directed to www.fatherhood.gov or to call 1–877–4DAD411 for more info. The new PSAs are an extension of a council campaign that began in 2008.

The council says so far the campaign has drawn $193 million in donated media time and space.