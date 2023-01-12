WWE Hires Advisors as It Reviews 'Strategic Alternatives'

WWE said it has hired advisors to help the company as it reviews strategic alternatives as previously announced.

The Raine Group will act as a financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis will be a legal advisor and August LLC will handle strategic communications, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

In the past few weeks, WWE founder Vince McMahon has returned to the company. He has become WWE’s executive chairman and re populated the board as he announced a strategic review that could lead to the sale.

“WWE’s upcoming media rights cycle will take place amid a rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, and we believe exploring our strategic alternatives at this critical juncture will enable WWE to fully capitalize on the significant value of our intellectual property,” McMahon said.

“I am highly confident that our outstanding directors, outside advisors and executive team will provide valuable expertise and counsel to help guide the company through this important process while our management team and employee base continue to deliver results and content our fans love,” he said.

WWE said there would be no assurances about the outcome of the strategic review and that it would not comment further until the process concludes. ■