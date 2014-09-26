WUSA: Majority of Redskins Fans Say Keep Name

CBS Affiliate WUSA-TV Washington used its half-time news cut-in during Thursday night's Redskins/Giants game in Washington to announce the results of a poll it had conducted on the Redskins name.

According to the poll, 65% of the respondents said the name ought to be left alone, while only 31% said change it.

When only self-identified team fans were polled, that number jumped to 70% for keeping it and only 27% for changing it.

It was an even 50-50 split between those who said the name was not offensive in any context and those who said it was in some or all contexts.

The study was commissioned by WUSA-TV and USA Today (both owned by Gannett). Six hundred adults were surveyed Sept. 19-22.

The station pointed out on its Web version of the story that before the start of the NFL season, ESPN released a survey of 286 players that found that 58 percent said the name shouldn't be changed.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been under pressure from various legislators to change the name, and some current and former FCC officials have either said they have problems with the name or urged broadcasters not to use it on air.