WUPV Richmond Will Be Moving

American Spirit Media, owners of WUPV, a CW affiliate in Richmond, Va., said Friday it was a winner in the FCC's spectrum auction. It did not say what its winnings were but did say it had agreed to move to a lower channel.



It is a UHF station (ch. 47), so that means it will be moving to a VHF channel, per one of the FCC's options in the incentive auction—either sell the spectrum and exit the business, get paid to move from a UHF to a VHF channel, or from a high V to a lower V.



American Spirit said it would keep viewers informed of when the channel would be changing.