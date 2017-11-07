WTVJ Names New Anchor

NBC-owned WTVJ Miami has named Keith Jones 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. news anchor, teaming up with Trina Robinson. He succeeds Adam Kuperstein as weekday news and sports anchor, who left in July to become weekend anchor at NBC flagship WNBC-TV New York.

Jones will also be lead sport anchor and host the Sunday night (11:30 p.m.), half-hour sports report.

Jones joined the station in July 2012 as a reporter.

Before joining the station he was noon news anchor at WSTP Tampa-St. Petersburg.