WSJ Takes Fresh Aim at Gigi Sohn

News Corp.'s Wall Street Journal editorial board this week continued its push to defeat the nomination of Gigi Sohn for the fifth Democratic seat on the FCC.



Without that Democratic majority, the commission can't restore the net neutrality rules both FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel and President Joe Biden both favor or potentially restore broadcast ownership regulations thrown out by a federal court.



In an editorial this week in the Wall Street Journal, a News Corp.-owned property, the paper's editorial board added the Fraternal Order of Police union's opposition--which dates from March--to Sohn' as the latest weapon in an ongoing campaign. The paper said the union stand appears to have put a trio of Democratic votes in doubt--Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.). If so, that would definitely be a blow to Sohn's chances.

Also: Sohn Says She Has Been Subject of Unfair Attacks



The paper pointed to Sohn's past tweets--cited by the FOP in March of calls for reforming or defunding the police (in Sohn's case, specifically defunding police surveillance in particular) following the George Floyd killing, which arguably put her in the mainstream of progressive Democrats at the time. Fox News cable show hosts have generally been critical of the Black Lives Matter protests and calls for defunding the police.



News Corp. already opposes Sohn for her association with the Locast streaming service, a point it also made again in this week's editorial. Locast asserted its right to deliver TV station signals, including those of News Corp.-owned Fox affiliates, without seeking permission or paying a carriage fee--a court ultimately ruled Locast was not entitled to the copyright exemption it thought it could use.



The editorial also again pointed to Sohn's tweets--as a private citizen--critical of Fox News. Sohn has pointed out that all her tweets were personal and would have no bearing on how she would make decisions at the FCC, which would be based on the facts in each case.



The editorial concedes that business groups are not strongly opposed to Sohn, arguing that perhaps broadcasters and broadband providers are resigned to their re-regulatory fate under a third Democrat, whoever it is. ■