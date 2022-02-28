Gigi Sohn: Networks Signed Off on Locast Settlement
By John Eggerton published
Paperwork filed two days after issue raised at Senate Commerce hearing on FCC nomination
The broadcast networks on Feb. 11 signed off on Locast‘s $700,000 settlement of a court ruling that the now-shuttered streaming platform had violated copyright law by streaming TV stations over the internet without permission or payment.
That is according to a copy of Federal Communications Commission nominee Gigi Sohn’s written answers to questions from Senate Commerce Committee Democrats following her second confirmation hearing in the committee.
Sohn had been a board member of Locast.
At the time of that Feb. 9 hearing Sohn had told the committee that while Locast had held up its part of the settlement, the broadcast networks that had sued Locast had not yet filed the Satisfaction of Judgment with the court signaling Locast had fulfilled terms of the settlement.
Also: Sohn Says She Will Be Fair and Unbiased Commissioner
Asked by committee chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) whether the Satisfaction of Judgment as now been filed, Sohn said that while all of Locast‘s obligations had been completed by January 17 and the plaintiffs (ABC et al.) had agreed on January 24 to file it, the paperwork was not filed until February 11. That was two days after the hearing, at which Sohn raised the point about the missing signoff. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
