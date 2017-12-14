Writers Write Off Disney-Fox

TV and movie writers don't like the script Disney and Fox have come up with for their potential relationship.



The Writers Guild of America West was quick to come out against Fox's proposed spin-off of programming/studio assets.



“In the relentless drive to eliminate competition, big business has an insatiable appetite for consolidation. Disney and Fox have spent decades profiting from the oligopolistic control that the six major media conglomerates have exercised over the entertainment industry," WGAW said, "often at the expense of the creators who power their television and film operations. Now, this proposed merger of direct competitors will make matters even worse by substantially increasing the market power of a combined Disney-Fox corporation."



WGAW said the antitrust concerns with the proposed deal are "obvious and significant," and it "strongly" opposes it.



While WGAW did not outline those antitrust issues, Public Knowledge did in its own reaction to the deal.



The guild represents writers of TVs, movies, radio, and Internet programming, including news.