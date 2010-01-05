Writers: Open Net Does Not Equate With Piracy

The Writers Guild of America East told the FCC Tuesday that

it does not believe an open Internet is the same thing as waving a surrender

flag in front of digital pirates.

That came in a filing at the FCC on its proposed network

neutrality rules.

WGAE said that allowing "major commercial

entities" to restrict access to certain programming is the way to control

piracy. "Everyone opposes car theft but no one proposes that we restrict

access to the highways," the writers said with an appropriately

well-turned phrase. "Fighting piracy is an important task for law

enforcement agencies. It is not grounds for restricting content creators'

access to the Internet."

WGAE echoed its previous support for network neutrality

rules, telling the commission that it was particularly supportive of the

principle preventing blocking of access to "lawful content" and the

one requiring like treatment of "lawful content," applications and

services.

Writers and independent producers have argued that allowing

traditional media powerhouses to control distribution of online content would

be shutting off one of the last spigots for independently created TV shows and

movies.

"We believe people would benefit from an Internet that

offers a greater variety of options than what is currently available on

television, radio, and the movie theater," WGAE wrote in its comments.

"Digital technology presents a vast range of possibilities to content creators

and consumers alike, and it would be a tragedy to squeeze all of that into a

narrow commercial band. Unless the Commission codifies the six

principles, a relatively small number of major institutions might also come to

control access to content on the Internet - big studios, network providers, or

application and service providers."