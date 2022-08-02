Writers Guild Adds Reproductive Rights Benefit
Union to cover costs of members who have to travel to terminate pregnancy
The health fund for the union representing video producers and writers is offering reproductive rights help in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
The absence of a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy has left the matter of up to states to decide, a number of which are planning to effectively end or limit most abortions.
The Producer-Writers Guild of America Health Fund on Tuesday (August 2) signaled that effective immediately (actually August 1), it has added a new benefit that will cover travel (coach class only) and lodging expenses (up to $300 per night) for members who are living or working in states that prohibit abortions.
According to the revised pension/health plan, it has been amended to cover “reimbursement of reasonable travel expenses to receive pregnancy termination services for Participants, covered Dependent Spouses and covered Dependent Children (Emergency services only for Dependent Children) who reside or temporarily work in covered employment in a state where pregnancy termination is illegal.”
Not covered are meals other than in-patient, childcare/babysitting and extending such a trip for vacation or “personal enjoyment.”
The union early on condemned the Supreme Court decision, saying it had “chosen to ignore public opinion and to violate the privacy and health of a vast percentage of the American population.” ▪️
