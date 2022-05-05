Writers Union Condemns Supreme Court Draft Overturning Roe v. Wade

The Writers Guild of America, East, which represents TV, film and new media writers, has condemned the draft Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade federal protections for abortion and has advised its members to consider whether they want to work in states that pass laws restricting abortion.



That came in a statement released Thursday (May 5). The draft was leaked this week, and while it is not the final decision, it did indicate the court's conservative majority would invalidate the decision and leave the states to decide on their own, or the Congress to legislate a write to choose.



“The governing council of the Writers Guild of America, East condemns the leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion that would overthrow the Roe v. Wade decision and reaffirms our commitment to defending all of our members from inequality and discrimination," the statement said. "As a union, it is our duty to protect workers' access to quality medical care, including reproductive healthcare, in and out of the workplace. Reproductive rights are human rights, and laws that limit the right to choose place other fundamental rights at risk, including marriage equality and legal birth control."



And while it represents writers, WGAE advised using more than words if the draft becomes reality. "We call on our employers to carefully consider the laws of each state, especially bans on abortion, when choosing where they conduct business,” the union said.



Production centers like California and New York are unlikely to restrict abortions, but almost every state wants to host a location shoot or be a production site given the positive economic impact. ■