WRC Opens in Geneva

The World Radiocommunication Conference opened Monday (Nov. 2) in Geneva.

Among the issues it will be looking at are freeing up additional spectrum for: mobile broadband, emergency communications, drones, and even short-range, high-resolution radar for collision avoidance in cars.

The conference is held every three or four years by the International Telecommunications Union to review radio frequency regulation and policies.

In coordination with the FCC, the National Telecommunications & Information Administration has offered up a raft of proposals on agenda items teed up for the conference, including on mobile broadband and for an air traffic control system for drones.

The conference goes through Nov. 27, with FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Republican Commissioner Michael O'Rielly scheduled to attend.