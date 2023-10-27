World Series, Rugby World Cup: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 28-29)

Corey Seager’s Texas Rangers will meet the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series this weekend.

The lineup of live TV sports events for the last weekend in October starts on the baseball diamond with Fox’s coverage of the World Series.

Fox on Saturday will air Game 2 of the Fall Classic between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers. Both teams advanced to the World Series earlier this week after beating their respective League Championship Series opponents in seven games.

On Saturday, college football’s top-ranked Georgia faces Florida on CBS; No. 3 Ohio State battles Wisconsin on NBC; fourth-ranked Florida State meets Wake Forest on ABC, and No. 5 Washington plays Stanford on FS1.

Other games involving top 10-ranked teams include No. 6 Oklahoma-Kansas (Fox), No. 7 Texas-BYU (ABC) No. 8 Oregon-Utah (Fox), and No. 10 Penn State-Indiana (CBS).

Sunday’s NFL schedule features regional afternoon games on CBS and Fox, as well as NBC’s Sunday Night Football content between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In rugby action, The Rugby World Cup final takes place Saturday on Peacock and CNBC with New Zealand battling South Africa, while on the soccer field, live weekend coverage of Premier League action runs on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

In the squared ring, ESPN on Saturday will offer a pay-per-view “crossover” boxing event featuring World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury facing former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday with the Xfinity 500 race on NBC, while ESPN will televise the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix race.