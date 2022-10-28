World Series, NWSL Final: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (October 29-30)

The TV schedule for live sports programming airing during the last weekend in October begins at the diamond, with Fox televising Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Also on Saturday, Showtime will distribute via pay-per-view a boxing card featuring YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC mixed martial arts champion Anderson Silva. In addition, ESPN Plus will feature a UFC Fight Night event featuring featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen.

Week nine of the college football season begins Saturday in Florida with the Florida Gators facing top-ranked Georgia on CBS and second-ranked Ohio State visiting 13th-ranked Penn State on Fox. Third-ranked Tennessee will face 19th-ranked Kentucky on ESPN, and fourth-ranked Michigan will take on in-state rival Michigan State on ABC.

Other games include No. 7 TCU-West Virginia (ESPN), No. 8 Oregon-Cal (FS1), No. 9 Oklahoma State-No. 22 Kansas State (Fox) and No. 10 Wake Forest-Louisville (ACC Network).

On Sunday, Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers will face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football telecast.

On the soccer field, CBS on Saturday will televise the National Women's Soccer League championship game between Portland and Kansas City. Also, USA Network, Peacock and NBC will distribute 11 live English Premier League games combined on Saturday and Sunday while ABC and FS1 will each televise an MLS game on Sunday.

NBC on Saturday will televise the Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 race, and on Sunday will air the NASCAR Cup Xfinity 500. ■