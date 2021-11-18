NBCUniversal Retains Premier League Soccer Rights With New Six-Year Deal

NBCUniversal will remain the home for the English Premier League soccer games as part of a new six-year television deal announced Thursday.

The agreement calls for NBC Sports to remain the Premier League’s official broadcast partner through 2028. NBC Sports, which has aired Premier League games in the U.S. since 2012, will telecast all 380 matches each year across such networks as NBC, USA Network and Peacock, as well as Spanish-language rights for Telemundo Deportes, according to NBC Sports.

“We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League,” said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua in a statement. “Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years. This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League.”

Added Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters: “We are delighted to announce our new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons. NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion.”

The deal comes as NBC Sports plans to shut down its NBCSN national sports network -- which has carried a significant amount of Premier Soccer games over the years -- at the end of 2021. Much of that inventory is expected to move to USA Network as well as NBCU streaming service Peacock. Miller and Bevacqua said in a Thursday afternoon press conference that Premier League games will maintain a strong presence on the linear platform as well as on the streaming service. ■

