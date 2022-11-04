World Series, MLS Cup: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (November 5-6)

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series.

The first weekend of November kicks off with a busy lineup of live TV sports events, beginning with the conclusion of Major League Baseball's World Series.

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday will meet in Game 6 of the World Series on Fox, with the Astros leading three games to two and looking to close out the Phillies. If the Phillies win, it sets up a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday, also on Fox.

On the soccer field, Fox on Saturday will televise the Major League Soccer Cup game between the Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC. On the Premier League front, Peacock, USA Network and NBC will offer a combined 10 live telecasts over the weekend.

Saturday kicks off a big weekend for college football as a number of ranked teams face each other as the sport gets closer to choosing its playoff-bound teams.

Top-ranked Tennessee battles No. 3 Georgia in a major Southeastern Conference matchup on CBS, while No. 2 Ohio State travels to face Northwestern in a Big Ten shootout on ABC. Also, fourth-ranked Clemson faces the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on NBC and No. 5 Michigan battles Rutgers on Big Ten Network.

Other ranked teams in action include No. 6 Alabama-No. 10 LSU (ESPN), No. 7 TCU-Texas Tech (Fox), No. 8 Oregon-Colorado (ESPN), and No. 9 USC-Cal (ESPN).

On Sunday, week nine of the NFL season will feature regional coverage on Fox and CBS, as well as NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the ring, Showtime will televise a fight card featuring super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. defending his title against Aidos Yerbossynuly. Also, DAZN will feature a light heavyweight title matchup between champion Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez.

On Sunday NBC will provide live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, while CBSSN will offer coverage of the Professional Bull Riders’ Team Series Championship. ■