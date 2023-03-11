World Baseball Classic, NBA Action: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 11-12)

This weekend’s lineup of live TV sports telecasts begins on the baseball field as the World Baseball Classic continues with games on Saturday and Sunday.

Team USA will take the field for the international baseball tournament on Saturday against Great Britain on Fox and on Sunday against Mexico on FS1. Overall Fox, FS1 and FS2 will air 15 World Baseball Classic games over the weekend.

On the NBA court, ABC on Saturday will air a primetime game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors, and ESPN on Sunday will televise the N.Y. Knicks-L.A. Lakers contest.

On the racetrack, Fox on Sunday will air the NASCAR Cup United Rentals Work United 500 race. On the ice, ABC on Saturday will televise the Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins game, while on Sunday TNT will air the N.Y. Rangers-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup.

March Madness will officially kick off Sunday with CBS’ live airing of the NCAA Men’s college basketball tournament selection show, and ESPN’s live telecast of the Women’s college basketball tournament selection show.

The XFL tees up week four of its inaugural pro football season Saturday with an FX doubleheader featuring the Houston Roughnecks-Orlando Guardians and San Antonio Brahmas-Seattle Sea Dragons games. On Sunday, ESPN2 will air the Arlington Renegades-St. Louis Battlehawks and the Vegas Vipers-D.C. Defenders contests.

On the soccer field, Peacock and USA will air nine Premier League soccer games over the weekend. In the ring, Showtime will air the Tim Tszu-Tony Harrison junior middleweight title fight.■