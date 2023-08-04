Women's World Cup Enters Knockout Stage; Jake Paul-Nate Diaz PPV Boxing Event: What's on This Weekend in TV Sports (August 5-6)

The schedule of live sports events for the first weekend of August begins on the soccer field as the FIFA Women’s World Cup enters its round of 16.

The US Soccer Team will continue its quest for a three-peat in the tournament Sunday morning when it faces Sweden on Fox. On Saturday, Fox will televise the Netherlands-South Africa match while FS1 airs the Switzerland-Spain and Japan-Norway games.

In the ring, DAZN Saturday night will distribute a pay-per-view boxing match between YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC champion Nate Diaz. In the octagon, ESPN will air a UFC Fight Night contest between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font.

On the racetrack track NBC on Saturday will air the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 race, while on Sunday the network will telecast the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix event. USA will air a pair of races Sunday including the IMSA SportsCar Weekend and the NASCAR Cup FireKeepers Casino 400.

On the baseball field, Peacock on Sunday will stream the Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Indians game, while ESPN will televise the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres matchup as part of its Sunday Night Baseball telecast.

On the court, ABC on Sunday will air the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty game, while CBS on Saturday will provide week seven coverage of the Big3 basketball league.