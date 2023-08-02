Spence-Crawford PPV Fight Packs Major Performance Punch

Saturday’s Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fight delivered a big punch for the pay-per-view boxing category by drawing an estimated 600,000 to 700,000 buys, according to industry sources.

While the July 29 event will most likely fall short of the industry standard 1 million PPV buys, the fight – in which Crawford won with a convincing ninth-round TKO of the former undefeated welterweight champion Spence – is expected to finish as the second biggest PPV boxing event of the year so far, following Showtime’s April Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia bout, which drew a reported 1.2 million buys.

Despite Crawford’s one-sided win, the two fighters could meet later this year in a rematch. After the loss, Spence indicated that he would look to exercise a rematch clause in the contract that could put the fighters back in the ring as early as December. A rematch would likely be fought at the 154-pound junior middleweight division, which is seven pounds heavier than Saturday's welterweight division fight.

Prior to Saturday’s event, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza said he believed the Spence-Crawford fight would build the PPV appeal of both fighters. “These two gutsy fighters will emerge as bigger stars [after the fight] then they are going into the fight,” he said.

The PPV boxing category will now turn its attention to the August 5 event between YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC champion Nate Diaz. The DAZN-distributed event will stream on DAZN PPV, ESPN Plus and PPV.com