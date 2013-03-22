Women's Group Renews Call for Female FCC Chair

On the reports that FCC chairman Julius Genachowski will

finally announce that he is leaving, the Women's Media Center is renewing its

call for the White House to name a woman to replace him. There has never been a

female FCC chair.

TheCenter made a similar request in early January, when they anticipated

Genachowski would concede within weeks what most communications lobbyists and

lawyers were predicting -- that he would be exiting the commission.

In the letter dated Friday and signed by, among others, Jane

Fonda, Geena Davis and Gloria Steinem, the center said it had a couple dozen

signatures from women's rights groups on the request.

"You have the chance to democratize the media

with one key appointment when you nominate the next Chair of the Federal

Communications Commission," they wrote. "While there is no easy fix

to getting women into the top jobs in the telecom and media industries, the

government watchdog can and should be headed by a woman."