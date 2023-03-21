Women’s College Basketball Coach C. Vivian Stringer Profiled in New CBS Documentary

In the midst of its March Madness men's college basketball tournament coverage, CBS on March 25 will air a documentary chronicling the career of legendary women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer.

The Coaches Plus Media-produced documentary, Dear Coach Stringer, will profile the Naismith Memorial Basketball and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach, beginning with her first head coaching position at Cheyney State (now Cheyney University) where she led the first and only HBCU team to the NCAA Women’s Final Four. Overall Stringer is the first coach in men’s or women’s basketball history to lead three different schools to the Final Four – Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers, said the Coaches Plus Media.

The documentary, which will also stream on Paramount Plus, will feature interviews with Stringer’s family, friends, former players and coaches – along with letters of appreciation and thanks that she has received over her illustrious career.

“C. Vivian Stringer is a giant in our game. We can measure her many achievements and successes, but we will never be able to fully quantify what she means as a role model and inspiration to so many coaches who have followed in her footsteps,” Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Director Danielle Donehew said in a statement.

Dear Coach Stringer follows CBS’s airing of Think. See.Do. – The Legacy of Pete Carril, which looks at the life and career of the legendary Princeton University coach. Both documentaries are produced by Coaches Plus Media production company.■