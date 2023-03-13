CBS, Paramount Plus Set Pete Carril College Hoops Documentary

Legendary Princeton men’s basketball coach Pete Carril will be the subject of a new documentary that premieres March 25 on Paramount Plus and CBS.

The documentary, Think.See.Do. – The Legacy of Pete Carril, follows the career and legacy of the famed coach. Carril, who passed away last August at the age of 92, influenced countless players and coaches over his 60-year college basketball coaching career, 29 of which with Princeton, according to Coaches+ Media, which produced the documentary. During his Princeton tenure, Carril led the Tigers to 13 Ivy League championships and earned 13 postseason tournament bids, including 11 NCAA Tournament berths.

Think.See.Do. – The Legacy of Pete Carril – the title of which is based on a oft-repeated Carril axiom – features interviews with current and former coaches and players such as Jim Boeheim, Jay Wright, Bill Raftery, Alonzo Mourning, Craig Robinson and Mitch Henderson.

The sports documentary is executive produced by Craig Robinson, Danielle Donehew, Mellody Hobson, John Rogers and Jay Sharman.■