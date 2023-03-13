CBS, Paramount Plus Set Pete Carril College Hoops Documentary
‘Think.See.Do. – The Legacy of Pete Carril’ debuts March 25
Legendary Princeton men’s basketball coach Pete Carril will be the subject of a new documentary that premieres March 25 on Paramount Plus and CBS.
The documentary, Think.See.Do. – The Legacy of Pete Carril, follows the career and legacy of the famed coach. Carril, who passed away last August at the age of 92, influenced countless players and coaches over his 60-year college basketball coaching career, 29 of which with Princeton, according to Coaches+ Media, which produced the documentary. During his Princeton tenure, Carril led the Tigers to 13 Ivy League championships and earned 13 postseason tournament bids, including 11 NCAA Tournament berths.
Think.See.Do. – The Legacy of Pete Carril – the title of which is based on a oft-repeated Carril axiom – features interviews with current and former coaches and players such as Jim Boeheim, Jay Wright, Bill Raftery, Alonzo Mourning, Craig Robinson and Mitch Henderson.
Also: March Madness Registers Record Sales With Prices Up Mid- To High-Single Digits
The sports documentary is executive produced by Craig Robinson, Danielle Donehew, Mellody Hobson, John Rogers and Jay Sharman.■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.