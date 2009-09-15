WOFL News Director Out
News director Gavin Maliska is out at Fox-owned WOFL Orlando. A Fox spokesperson says “an extensive search is underway” for a replacement in the #19 DMA.
Maliska’s departure was previously reported in the Orlando Sentinel, which says assistant news director Jeff Zeller is running the newsroom in the interim.
Maliska was named WOFL news director last November after a stint at WXIN Indianapolis.
