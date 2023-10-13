WNBA Finals, NFL Action: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 14-15)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming
The WNBA Finals and Week 6 of the NFL season highlight live TV sports events airing this weekend.
On the basketball court, ABC on Sunday will air Game 3 of the WNBA Finals as the Las Vegas Aces look to close out the series against the New York Liberty.
Sunday’s pro football action starts in London with NFL Network’s telecast of the Baltimore Ravens-Tennessee Titans game. Sunday afternoon features regional games on CBS and Fox, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football New York Giants-Buffalo Bills matchup.
On the college football field, top-ranked Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt on CBS leads the list of the top 10-ranked teams in action on Saturday. Second-ranked Michigan plays Indiana on Fox, while No. 3 Ohio State battles Purdue on Peacock and fourth-ranked Florida State meets Syracuse on ABC.
Other games include No. 6 Penn State-Massachusetts (BTN), No. 7 Washington-No. 8 Oregon (ABC), and No. 10 USC-Notre Dame (NBC).
In the boxing ring, ESPN will televise a middleweight championship bout between WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly and IBF titleholder Vincenzo Gualtieri, while Showtime airs a junior middleweight bout between WBO champion Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza.
On the racetrack, USA Network on Saturday will air NASCAR’s Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 race, while NBC on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup South Point 400 race.
