WJLA/NewsChannel 8 Team on Terror Forum

WJLA TV, Sinclair's new D.C. ABC outlet, will co-produce a live, town-hall meeting Oct. 16 that will air in primetime (8 p.m.) on co-owned production partner News Channel 8, the regional cable news net.

The town hall forum, the first such tandem event for the station and news net, will deal with "all sides" of "the current terror threat, U.S. military action, D.C. politics, homeland security, Middle East tensions and ISIL."

The town hall will not air on WJLA, but the station is supplying news talent, including 5 and 11 p.m. anchor Leon Harris as moderator and Harris' co-anchor Allison Starling as host.

On Monday, NewsChannel 8 teamed with WTOP and The Washington Post on a Maryland gubernatorial debate that aired live on WTOP radio at 10 a.m., and was streamed live on the WJLA and NewsChannel 8 web sites, and will be rebroadcast on NewsChannel 8 at 8 p.m.