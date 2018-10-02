Ex-WJLA Weatherman Enters Kavanaugh Nomination Picture

The Senate Judiciary Committee majority was circulating a signed statement Tuesday (Oct. 2) from Dennis Ketterer, former Democratic congressional candidate and former weatherman at WJLA-TV Washington, questioning the allegations of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick.

Swetnick, a federal employee, claimed she witnessed Kavanaugh engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct, including nonconsensual sex, during multiple high school parties.

Ketterer alleges he had a relationship with Swetnick in the 1990s and that when he asked her father whether he should bring her on to his campaign, he told Ketterer she had psychological problems and other issues, according to excerpts from the statement released by the committee.

Ketterer said Swetnick had never mentioned being assaulted or gang raped, and in fact had expressed interest and experience with multiple partners as something she liked.

"[B]ased on my direct experience with Julie, I do not believe her allegations against Mr. Kavanaugh,” he said.

The committee majority has been releasing various updates on allegations and refutations, accusations of process deficiencies by Democrats and more refutations as the committee awaits a Senate vote on the nominee and the FBI background investigation of various allegations of sexual assault.